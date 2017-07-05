Home Kentucky Hopkins Co. Assistance Center to Host Back to School Campaign July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The start of a new school year is fast approaching, and the annual Back to School campaign is underway in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Pennyrile Allied Community Services – Hopkins County Assistance Center will host its Back to School campaign, providing clothes to schoolchildren.

The agency is currently pre-registering students, from kindergarten through 12th grades, until July 28th.

The Hopkins County Assistance Center distributes $50 Vanity Fair gift cards to income eligible area youth for back-to-school clothing and shoes.

Fundraising efforts for the upcoming academic year began in March to reach a $22,000 goal, which has not yet been made.

Families are still registering for assistance at 130 Branch Street in Madisonville. You must have proof of your household income and social security cards for residents in each household to register.

For more information, including registration or donation, call 270-821-8114, visit the branch, or mail donations to P.O. Box 427 in Madisonville, Kentucky.

