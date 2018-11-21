Home Indiana Evansville HOPE of Evansville Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to City November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville organization has been awarded a sizeable amount of money it plans on using to develop affordable housing in the city.

HOPE of Evansville was awarded $1.2 million in low-income housing tax credits from the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

HOPE says it hope to use these tax credits to fund its next affordable housing project: 60 units in the Tepe Park, Goosetown, and Culver neighborhoods.

“We believe projects like this inspire community growth and attract small businesses to the area,” said HOPE Executive Director Josh Case. “We have worked in partnership with NRP Group out of Cleveland and extensively with Kelley Coures from the Department of Metropolitan Development and Carolyn Rusk from the Evansville Land Bank to develop a community development plan that will really improve the community.”

In 2012, the organization received $1 million in tax credits, which it then sold for $10 million. That money was used to build the first 40 units of income-restricted housing in Goosetown, Culver, and Tepe Park.

“The next step for HOPE is to continue working with other agencies to see how we can have this make a tremendous impact in Evansville,” said Case. “We want to continue to make improvements in the Jacobsville area as well and this project will only boost our capabilities in Jacobsville.”

Click here for more information on how HOPE can help you become a proud home owner.

