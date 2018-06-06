Home Indiana Evansville Hope of Evansville and Outreach Ministries Celebrate Partnership June 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Hope of Evansville and Outreach Ministries celebrated their partnership this morning as a way to combine the companies and to begin the process of coordination programs with clients.

Outreach Ministries gives emergency financial assistance to low to moderate income families while Hope of Evansville provides affordable housing and credit counseling opportunities.

Executive Director Joshua Case thought of the idea when Outreach Ministries found themselves without an Executive Director six months ago.

Neither organizations will be moving locations, but they will start sharing services and practices for their clients.

