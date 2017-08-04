Did you see the enormous riverboat pass through Evansville via the Ohio River?

Riverboat cruises have become super popular recently, so I hopped aboard the American Queen to find out why.

River cruising is a unique blend of the country’s natural beauty, critically acclaimed cuisine, uniquely American entertainment, and adventure.

You’ll see a side of our country that few do, from the perspective of the river.

The American Queen promises to take you on an unforgettable journey!

One word to describe this beauty of a riverboat?

OPULENT.



But don’t let the Victorian style fool you, she’s got all of today’s modern amenities.

This boat is filled with glistening woodwork, one of a kind antiques, and beautiful touches at every turn.

And dining aboard?

Decadent and delightful.

But if you like things a little more laid back, casual dining is available as well.

Or call Room Service any time of day or night.

Each day and evening, enjoy a splendid variety of entertainment in the two deck tall salon.

If it looks familiar to you, that’s because it’s patterned after the Ford Theatre where President Lincoln was assassinated.

But the main attraction?

The award winning shore excursions!

Their signature “hop on hop off” tours allow you to visit these amazing river cities, and are the best way of experiencing the freedom to choose your own path.

The American Queen is a testimony to the floating palaces of long ago.

Grand in every sense of the word, the American Queen offers something for everyone from dusk to dawn.

Visit the Chart Room and borrow a book from their Mark Twain collection, or let their Riverlorian tell you tales from the past.

For you gym rats, they have a fitness room.

Or, you can pamper yourself in the Spa!

When you hop aboard the American Queen, you’ll find that life on the river has never been better.

You really have to see the floating palace to believe it.

They’ve got cruises lined up all year long!

