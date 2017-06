Home Indiana Hoosiers Could Win $123(M) in Mega Million Jackpot June 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Hoosiers could win the Mega Million Jackpot.

Lottery officials in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky say it’s worth an estimated $123(M)

If you decided to take the cash option you’ll walk away with a payout of about $78(M)

Get your dollar tickets soon the drawing is Tuesday night at 9:58 central.

Also, don’t forget the odds of matching all six numbers are pretty long about one in 259 million.

