Hoosiers Students Could Have to Pass Citizenship Test to Graduate

Indiana lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require high school students to pass a citizenship test in order to graduate.

This comes after a study revealed only one in four college students could name all three branches of government and more than a third couldn’t name a single right in the first amendment. It would be the same test immigrants have to take to become a U.S. citizen.

Mt. Vernon Curriculum Director Kyle Jones says, “I don’t know that a one time test is necessary on top of what we already do. When they take a government class their junior and senior year, that is a requirement for graduation as well.”

At-Large Evansville City Council Michelle Mercer says, “When citizens understand how our government is supposed to work, the government can then function more efficiently.”

The bill passed the Senate and is now headed to the Indiana House for debate.

Comments

comments