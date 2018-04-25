Home Indiana Hoosiers For Rokita Releases Children’s Book “Oh, The Places You’ll Forget” April 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Hoosiers for Rokita has released a children’s book titled “Oh, The Places You’ll Forget!” The 16-page book, modeled after the classic Dr. Seuss book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”, attacks Rokita’s Republican opponent, Luke Messer.

With short rhymes and illustrations on each page, it talks about not being able to find U.S. Representative Messer in Indiana.

The book accuses Messer of forgetting about Hoosiers and living in Virginia.

The book reads, “We’ve searched Columbus, Muncie, and a local Richmond pub. I heard someone saw him at a Virginia country club.”

Messer has been attacked during the campaign for moving to Virginia with his family after being elected to Congress in 2012, but says he moved to keep his family together since he grew up with out a dad at home. He says he still owns a house in Greensburg with his mother.

Messer’s campaign has released a statement that reads, “Losing campaigns get desperate, but this is just weird. You get the sense that Todd Rokita spends his nights thinking about Luke Messer and his family. Indiana Republican voters won’t reward this childish behavior.”

Rokita, Messer, and Mike Braun will face off in the primary election on May 8th.

To read the full book, visit Oh, The Places You’ll Forget.

