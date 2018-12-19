Hoosiers Remember Penny Marshall

Hoosiers are remembering the life and legacy of director and actress Penny Marshall.

Marshall, who survived cancer, died at home Monday night of complications from diabetes. Marshall was 75-years-old.

In 1992, Marshall brought Hollywood to Indiana with “A League of Their Own.”

“It’s really got big ties to Evansville just about anybody that you talk to in town in some way, shape, or form is connected to the movie when it was filmed here,” says Elspeth Urbina, Bosse Field marketing director.

The championship game at the end of the movie between the Racine Bells and Rockford Peaches was held at Bosse Field in Evansville.

“When people tend to come here and they’re looking to get some of that nostalgia from the movie they remember ‘Oh I was an extra in the film’ or ‘my grandparents and neighbors they got to be part of it. We remember when Penny Marshall was in town.’ It gets people really excited just reminiscing about that,” says Urbina.

And in Huntingburg, Indiana, League Stadium was home to the Rockford Peaches.

Jim Rueger met Marshall when she was filming in Huntingburg and says she was a professional and down-to-earth woman.

“It was just a good time and we’ll never forget that because people still see the movie, it’s on all the time, and those things wouldn’t have been possible if we hadn’t had those movies shot in this area,” says Rueger.

In a statement from the Dubois County Bombers they say, “Without ‘A League Of Their Own’, the Dubois County Bombers wouldn’t exist. We are forever grateful to Penny Marshall and all who had a part in bringing the movie to Huntingburg and bringing League Stadium back to its glory. They left a gift to this community that will last generations. The stadium enables us to field a team and invite our community and others to enjoy our games. That the film ended up being incredibly popular and timeless makes our home field of interest to many and it certainly gave us a great theme to run with.”

“I think they’ll remember her influence with the film,” says Urbina. “It plays a big part in the history of sports, but American history too. That movie is impactful for especially young women, women in sports. I think she was a good role model for the message she put out with that film and she’ll be remembered for that.”

Marshall is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

(Video used in this story came from CBS, 20th Century Fox, and other third party affiliates.)

