Hoosiers May Be Eligible to File Claim Against Pharmaceutical Company

May Be Eligible to File Claim Against Pharmaceutical Company March 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Hoosiers may be eligible to file a claim against a pharmaceutical company. The Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is encouraging Indiana residents who are eligible to file a claim and receive funds from a $125 million multi-state settlement with Cephalon.

In August 2016, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General along with 48 other attorneys general announced the settlement with Cephalon, including its affiliated companies, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Barr Laboratories.

The settlement alleges the companies engaged in “pay for delay” conduct. This is when a drug company pays a generic competitor to delay putting its drug into the market and allows them to keep prices at artificially high levels.

Hoosiers who purchased either brand-name Provigil or generic modafinal from June 24, 2006 to March 31, 2012.

For more information about a claim, visit State AG Settlement or call 1-877-236-1413. Hoosiers who are eligible have until April 13th to file a claim.

