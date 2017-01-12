Hoosiers, It’s Who We Are

The federal government will change the term used for Indiana residents.

U.S. Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young have announced that the Government Publishing Office has changed the designation of Indiana natives to Hoosiers in the new federal government style guide. Currently the style guide uses the term “Indianan”.

Last year, Donnelly and former Sen. Dan Coats sent a letter to Michael Abramson, Chairman of the Government Publishing Office’s Style Board, requesting the change. Then-Representative Young also sent a request to change it.

Donnelly says this change is long overdue, and Young says this is who we are, not just a nickname for IU athletics or the name of a movie.

The Government Publishing Office is the federal government’s official printing office.

To see the letter sent to the Government Publishing last year, visit Donnelly, Coats Ask Federal Government to Call Indiana Residents Hoosiers

