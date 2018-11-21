Home Indiana Hoosiers Encouraged to Be Alert While Cooking During Holidays November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

As families fill homes for the holidays, the risk of hazards while cooking increase dramatically.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is reminding all Hoosiers to use caution when cooking to ensure annual family events are not ruined by tragedy.

“For most Hoosiers, the holidays mean spending time with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal,” said State Fire Marshal James Greeson. “Make safety a priority by practicing caution when preparing the holiday meal.”

Below are some of the safety tips from officials:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking food. Turn off the stove if it is necessary to leave the kitchen.

Move items that could catch fire, such as oven mitts, utensils, towels and food packages, away from the stovetop.

Never operate a stovetop or stove when drowsy or after consuming alcohol.

Deep-fried turkey, a popular Thanksgiving tradition, leads to many home fires and personal injuries. Hoosiers wanting to prepare their feast this way should keep in mind the following safety tips:

Don’t overfill the fryer with oil. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to determine the proper amount of oil to use.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before placing it in the fryer. A partially frozen turkey can cause a fiery reaction.

Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls, and the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.

Click here for more information about cooking and fire safety in the home.

