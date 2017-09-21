Home Illinois Hoosiers Encouraged to Register, Participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Hoosiers are encouraged to register and participate in the 2017 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut. This is one of the largest earthquake drills in the central United States region that promotes safety preparation and awareness.

Indiana is exposed to a serious threat of earthquakes along the New Madrid Seismic Zone, located 180 miles southwest of Evansville, and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone, which encompasses parts of southeastern Illinois and southwestern Indiana.

Earlier this week, there was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake near Albion, Illinois, which serves as a reminder that earthquakes can affect this region.

The ShakeOut is a drill to practice proper safety measures in the event of an earthquake, and only takes a few minutes. The drill will be October 19th at 10:19 a.m. Participants drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk and hold on as if a major earthquake were happening.

The days leading up to the ShakeOut will give people an opportunity to check houses, workplaces, or schools for potential earthquake hazards and to create a preparedness kit that can be used for a variety of situations. Kits should include water and food for all household members, an all-hazard weather radio, first-aid supplies, flashlights and batteries, medication, and extra clothing.

For information on kits and emergency preparedness, visit Get Prepared.

To register for this drill, visit 2017 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill.

More than two million people in the central U.S. region have already registered, and Indiana is currently in the lead with more than 480,000 registrants. Last year, more than 660,000 Hoosiers register for the drill. Illinois and Kentucky are also participating in this year’s drill.

Comments

comments