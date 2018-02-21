Home Indiana Hoosiers Debate Statewide Time Zone Change February 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

It’s a debate that comes up often in Indiana getting the entire state on one time zone. Some lawmakers are back at it pushing to switch the state to central time in all 92 counties.

The Senate Homeland Security and Transportation Committee passed a resolution agreeing to study which time zone the state should use.

Many supporters of the switch say it would be more beneficial from an economic standpoint. But officials say support is also coming from mothers in the Carmel area that believe Eastern Time impacts kids getting to school in the morning.

Greg Wathen said, “I think it makes a great deal of sense to be on Central Time, in particular because of the regional connectivity, regional economies, our affinity towards Chicago. Others might think hey it gives us more time to play in the summer. The reality is we’re probably both right.”

Right now, 12 counties in our area and in the northwestern part of the state are in Central Time. All others are in Eastern Time.

