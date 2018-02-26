Home Indiana Hoosiers Can Text To Register To Vote In Indiana February 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Hoosiers can register to vote by sending a text message. The hope is to get more young voters involved in the election process.

All you have to do is text the word INDIANA to 2VOTE or 28683 to register.

Once the text is sent, you’ll receive a link to the Indianavoters.com website. You will click the link and then register directly from your smartphone.

To register to vote online, you must have a valid driver’s license or state ID card, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by the time the next election rolls around, have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election, and must not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Once registered, Indianavoters.com can help you prepare to cast your ballot by previewing who’s on your ballot.

The site lists all candidates, the office they are running for and their political party. It will also list public questions if those will appear on your ballot.

Voters can also use the site to find their polling place, driving directions, and voting hours.

Comments

comments