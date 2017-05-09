Home Indiana Hoosiers Can Report Damage from Severe Storms and Flooding May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Hoosiers are able to report damage from the severe storms and floods that have come through the tri-state. Homeowners, renters, and businesses that sustained uninsured damage caused by flooding and severe storms can report that damage online.

Individuals will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, and to describe the damage. Those who lost or do not have internet access are encouraged to talk to a friend or relative for assistance.

This information will help local emergency management agencies and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security with assessments, and to determine if federal assistance is needed.

To report damage, visit Storm and Flood Damage Report.

