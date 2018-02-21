Home Indiana Hoosiers Can Report Damage From Severe Storms And Flooding February 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Hoosiers are able to report damage from the severe storms and floods that have come through the tri-state. Homeowners, renters, and businesses that sustained uninsured damage caused by flooding and severe storms can report that damage online.

Individuals will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, and to describe the damage. Those who lost or do not have internet access are encouraged to talk to a friend or relative for assistance.

This information will help local emergency management agencies and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security with assessments, and to determine if federal assistance is needed.

If you have questions, call your county emergency management agency. Information can be found here.

