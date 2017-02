The Indiana Department of Revenue is allowing Hoosiers to file their state and federal taxes for free.

Residents who qualify have an adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less in 2016.

Filing online allows tax returns to be processed in 12 to 14 days.

Taxpayers can file through www.freefile.dor.in.gov.

For questions and concerns, residents can call 317-232-2240 or email individualtaxassistance@dor.in.gov.