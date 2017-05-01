44News | Evansville, IN

Hoosier Youth Employment Rate Increases

May 1st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

As graduation day nears for high school students and finals wrap up on college campuses, young people will be heading to city pools, restaurants and movie theaters looking for summer work.

Experts with the Indiana Youth Institute say opportunities like these foster independence and prepare young people for a successful future.

A new report by Drexel University shows Indiana had the 5th highest increase nationally for teen summer job rates in the last six years.

For more information on jobs available through the city visit evansville.in.gov

