Hoosier Voters to Decide on Constitutional Amendment October 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana voters will have a say on the state constitution when they go to the polls this voting season.

Question number one on the November 6th ballot asks voters to decide if lawmakers should be forced to balance the budget.

If it passes any shortcomings in the budget, which is voted on every two years, would be deducted from the next budget. That move could force lawmakers to get creative in other areas.

It would also require lawmakers to fully fund pensions before they spend money on anything else.

Since 1996, 11 amendment changes have gone to the ballot, and all have been approved.

