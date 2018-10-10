Home Indiana Hoosier Volunteers Gear Up For Hurricane Michael Relief October 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier relief organizations are ready to send help to those affected by that hurricane.

Local relief groups are doing what they can to prepare for deployment but until it’s safe they can’t start moving supplies and people.

Midwest Food Bank is a first responder for the Salvation Army. Its Executive Director John Whitaker expects their services to be called but until the extent of the damage is known it’s not efficient to send people and supplies just yet.

Despite that, other organizations are also prepping to move out.

Duke Energy already has teams on the road.

All of this coming on the heels of Hurricane Florence where local resources are still helping.

