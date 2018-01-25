Home Indiana Hoosier Veterans Stand Against Payday Loan Expansion January 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Four major veterans organizations in Indiana are standing together to battle a bill. They’re joining hundreds of community leaders and organizations opposing payday loan expansion. A house committee pushed a measure Wednesday supporting the move forward.

House Bill 1319 would allow lenders to give larger, long-term loans with much higher interest rates up to 200 percent. Recent polling shows 88 percent of Hoosiers oppose this.

Consumer advocates say a maximum 36 percent interest rate is needed to prevent such a dire outcome. A different Senate bill would provide that which veterans groups say would help stop their cycle of debt.

The interest limit for service members ends once they get home for good. That’s when veterans groups say the problems really begin.

The Payday Lending Association said in a statement that House Bill 1319 will increases Hoosier’ access to regulated small-dollar, longer-term credit and that the loans will include a flexible payment structure.



