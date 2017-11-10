Home Indiana Hoosier Veterans Effected By Federal Grant Money Cuts November 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

As we honor our veterans this weekend there are some Hoosier heroes who face life on the streets of Indiana. In Indianapolis, nearly 1,100 veterans were homeless in 2016.

Now there are fewer beds for them in transitional housing. Organizations like the Hoosier veterans assistance foundation are seeing the effects of cuts to federal grant money.

While volunteers say there’s some relief on the way from the state their current reality means a stricter limit on how many people they can each night.

“Our wait list has gotten bigger as our availability of beds has gotten lower. It is going to take some time for the resources to catch up with the requirement, the pent-up demand that`s out there,” says Brian Copes.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said creating permanent supportive housing for 400 homeless residents is a priority this year.



