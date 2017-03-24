Hoosier Unemployment Ranks Below National Average

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has a new report showing the unemployment rate for the state of Indiana.

The number sits just above four percent, remaining below the national average.



For the month of February, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent for Indiana, with a national average of 4.7 percent.

The state added almost 8,000 people to the work force last month, bringing the number to more than 3.3 million.

The labor participation rate for the state is above national average.

Manufacturing and trade, transportation, and utilities have seen the biggest gains in Indiana employment.

