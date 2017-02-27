Hoosier Teens Struggle with Suicidal Thoughts

Hoosier teens are struggling. New research shows Indiana ranks high for teens who not only have suicidal thoughts but make a fatal decision to act on them.

According to the Indiana Youth Institute, Indiana ranks higher in the nation for students who have considered suicide, those who have made a plan, those who have attempted and those who have needed medical attention due to their actions.

Researchers say the numbers should serve as a wake-up call and urge more be done to give young people the support they need.

There are many organizations that are ready to help if you or someone you know is struggling.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

1-800-273-TALK

HOPE Team:

812-422-1100

https://hopeteamevansville.com/

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below:

