Hoosier Students Will Receive Free FAFSA Help November 5th

Three Tri-state schools are participating in College Goal Sunday to help Hoosier families file for their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Ivy Tech in Evansville, Vincennes University – Jasper Campus, and Vincennes University will participate in this state-wide event.

Families will receive free FAFSA filing help as part of this event on Sunday, November 5th, beginning at 2 p.m.

Students and one parent are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at Federal Student Aid.

If you are filing for the 2018-2019 FAFSA, parents need to bring a completed 2016 IRS tax return, 2016 W-2 forms, and current bank statements and investment information. Students who worked in 2016 should also bring their income information.

Current students who are 24 years of age or older can attend alone, but must bring income information, including 2016 IRS tax return, 2016 W-2 forms, and bank and investment statements.

These College Goal Sunday events will be taking place across the Hoosier state on both Sunday, November 5th and February 25th.

A complete list of participating sites around Indiana can be found at College Goal Sunday.

