Hoosier Students Take ISTEP Test

Hoosier students are taking ISTEP for the last time. The state-mandated exam is supposed to act as a measure for student growth.

For years, education officials have criticized the test and its results as being inaccurate and untimely.

In 2016, lawmakers decided to do away with ISTEP after a series of administrative issues damaged its reputation among teachers, students, and parents.

The new test ILEARN will be what students see come the 2018-2019 school year.

Jane Wilhelmus said, “It is going to be an adaptive test and that means the difficulty of the test changes with the students answers so that’s going to be interesting and I think that will provide us a lot of good data for instruction.”

The new ILEARN exam will be administered beginning next school year. Students taking the current ISTEP include third through eighth graders, along with 10th grade students.

