Hoosier Scientist Ask To Curb Timber Harvesting At State Forests November 3rd, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

It’s just one letter sent to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, but it contains more than one signature at the end. It actually contains 228 signatures of different Hoosier scientists, asking the Governor to put some set-a-sides for Indiana State Forests.

The letter was penned by retired Earlham College professor Leslie Bishop. She believes when the state forests are logged they don’t get a chance to become old, mature forests which she says are very rare in Indiana. As well, there are many benefits to keeping trees up in the forests including flood prevention and cleaning air pollution.

A full transcript of her letter can be found here.

The governor’s office did respond and the transcript can be found below.

We stand by the science of experts in the specialty field of forestry, both within and independent of the DNR, as documented in detail on our website. DNR Forestry employs best standards and practices recognized and developed by researchers, forest science experts and leading universities offering forest resource management degrees. DNR Forestry staff includes 30 degreed foresters, a wildlife biologist, an archaeologist, and two others with natural resources degrees, all from universities with accredited forestry programs. They have a combined 500-plus years of professional experience in forestry and forestry-related work using proven methods that support healthy forests.

DNR Forestry’s increase in timber harvesting has gone from annually harvesting 0.3 percent of the merchantable trees to 1.2 percent, which actually is a 300 percent increase. That means that for every 100 trees in the State Forest, about 98 are left standing after a timber harvest. To a large degree, the increase is due to historically low harvest levels a decade ago and the amount of forest recovery and growth under DNR Forestry management over the last century. Harvest levels are reviewed periodically against scientifically collected data to ensure long-term sustainability of State Forests. Such an approach offers vast opportunities for recreation.

