Hoosier School District Adopts Bus Safety Policy November 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Many Indiana lawmakers are hoping to improve bus safety in the wake of that fatal accident in Rochester where three siblings were killed.

One Indiana school district is hoping to adopt a seatbelt policy for school buses. Starting effectively, buses that the Shelby Eastern Schools District buys will have seatbelts and students will be required to wear them.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely on a bus than in a car.

Indiana State Representative John Bartlett has pushed for mandatory seat belts on school buses but believes the cost prevented legislation from moving forward.

Despite this, school corporations like Shelby Eastern are moving forward with the plan.

