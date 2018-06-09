Hoosier Republicans Stick With “Strong Family” Platform
Indiana Republicans wrap up their convention in Evansville with a vote on what some describe as traditional values. After floating the idea of a platform supporters say would be more inclusive, the GOP decided its platform would say marriage is between a man and a woman. The plank passed on a voice vote.
The main purpose of the convention was supposed to be the nomination of the party’s candidates for Secretary of State, Auditor and Treasurer. That took a back seat to the marriage debate, but delegates selected Connie Lawson to run for re-election as Secretary of State. Kelly Mitchel to run for re-election as Treasurer, and Tara Klutz to run for her first full term as Auditor. All of the candidates were unopposed at the convention.