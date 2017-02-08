Home Indiana Evansville Hoosier National Forest Launches Interactive Map of Historic Buffalo Trace’s Route February 8th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Hoosier National Forest released an interactive map detailing The Historic Buffalo Trace’s route through southern Indiana. Many of the listed sites no longer exist, such as historic Native American villages, forts, and trading posts. The sites also include river crossings where the Buffalo forded rivers. Some sites are open to the public, such as The Ohio State Park.

Rangers describe it as a new way to learn about the Trace created by the American Bison or by people wanting to see the route’s historical sites. The interactive map story can be accessed on the front page of The Hoosier National Forest website.

Comments

comments