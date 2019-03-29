Hoosier Musician and Author Featured in EVPL SPEAK Series

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is featuring a Hoosier musician and author in their next SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series.

Jay Coles will be speaking about his debut novel “Tyler Johnson Was Here” at Benjamin Bosse High School auditorium on Thursday, April 4th at 7 pm.



Jay Coles studied at Vincennes University and Ball State University.

He is also a musician and a composer. One of his works was performed by an orchestra in Japan.

His debut novel is based on his own experiences as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event is free and open to the public.

