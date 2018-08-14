Home Indiana Hoosier Lottery Transfers Record Amount to State of Indiana August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Hoosier Lottery Officials announced that a record setting $306 million has been transferred to the State of Indiana for Fiscal Year 2018.

Officials said that the mission of the Hoosier Lottery is to maximize revenue to the State of Indiana in a socially responsible manner.

The preliminary and unaudited Fiscal Year 2018 financial results show that draw game sales exceeded budget, driven by six jackpots ranging from $390 million to $759 million. That sales increase, plus the sales from scratch-off tickets, generated the Lottery’s income of $1.27 billion.

After paying prizes, retail commissions, and Lottery operating expenses, the preliminary and unaudited Surplus Revenue to the State totaled $306 million.

The funds from the Hoosier Lottery are distributed annually to the State Teachers Retirement Fund ($30 million), the local police and firefighters’ pension fund ($30 million), and the balance to the Build Indiana Fund.

Some of the fund is also used for library and school technology projects.

