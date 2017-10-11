Hoosier Lottery Launches New Game

The Hoosier Lottery is out with a game unlike anything it’s ever offered before. This Sunday, the Hoosier Lottery will become the first in the world to launch a combined instant scratch off and draw game.

It’s called the Black Pearl Now and Later Game, and it hits Hoosier Lottery retailers October 15th.

Players scratch the instant game for a chance to win up to $20,000, and the draw game can be separated and entered into a nightly drawing to win up to $500,000.

Players can choose when to enter the nightly Black Pearl drawing whenever they choose to. Black Pearl tickets must be entered into a nightly drawing before the game closes.

Prizes can be won if players match all eight numbers. For game closing information, click here.

