Home Indiana Hoosier Lawmakers Work to find Solution to Teacher Shortage December 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Many states, including Indiana, are dealing with a major teacher shortage and Hoosier lawmakers may soon be working on a plan to fix the issue.

Some of the reasons schools are having trouble filling jobs are pay, school environment, and retirement plans.

Many teachers say they’re facing tougher battles they’re not trained to deal with and getting less support as well.

A recent survey by Indiana State University found the shortage is impacting 94 percent of school districts across the state.

Northwood High School Principal David Maugel says, “I’ve in some meetings in Indianapolis where sometimes it makes it sound like ‘yeah we know there is a shortage of teachers maybe’ no, there is no maybe. We are at the crisis level. And it has been there for a couple years.

During the upcoming legislative session, Indiana lawmakers are planning to discuss ways to remedy the teacher shortage.

Comments

comments