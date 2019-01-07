Home Indiana Hoosier Lawmakers Propose to Increase Teacher Pay January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Republicans proposed a new idea to give teachers a raise. Skeptics are already questioning whether it will actually work.

The new goal would be for every district to spend 85 percent of state education money on classroom expenses and 15 percent on administrative costs but the proposal comes with no mandate to do so.

State Rep. Brian Bosma says, “If we can increase that percentage significantly, this is one way we can use our current dollars and get more dollars into teacher’s hands. Are we aware that comes with challenges? Of course, we are.”

Indiana lawmakers admit that Indiana teachers are paid less than their counterparts in neighboring states.

They say there’s been a concern that many Indiana teachers are leaving the area for better-paying jobs.

Comments

comments