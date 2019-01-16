Home Indiana Hoosier Lawmakers Looking for Feedback on Legislative Issues January 16th, 2019 Amanda Decker Indiana

Republican Hoosier lawmakers are looking for feedback from voters across Indiana, and here in the Tri-State. Representatives Shane Lindauer and Stephen Bartels and Senators Erin Houchin and Mark Messmer have posted surveys to their legislative pages. They’re looking for input on topics from hate crime legislation, to legalizing medical marijuana.

If you’re interested in providing feedback, the survey responses are due at the end of January.

Bartels’ and Lindauer’s surveys can be found here:

Rep. Bartels’ Survey

Rep. Lindauer’s Survey

Messmer’s and Houchin’s surveys can be found here:

Sen. Messmer’s Survey

Sen. Houchin’s Survey

Comments

comments