Hoosier Lawmakers Discuss Cheaper Prison Measure

Indiana lawmakers are discussing how to save money at state prisons by sending offenders back home to serve their sentences in county jails

With local sheriffs complaining about overcrowded jail cells the state Senate is reconsidering parts of that plan. There are three parts to the Marion County Jail System and after years of overcrowding at or above capacity, the sheriff and the courts have reduced the overall jail population enough to free up 129 open beds.

However, 378 of the inmates inside the Marion County Jail are offenders who were sentenced to serve their terms at a state prison.

Col. James Martin says, “It’s hard to find beds if you need beds in the state of Indiana right now so that has to be a concern of taking a big portion of taking these back to doc.”

Back in 2016, lawmakers approved a measure that sent low-level offenders back to county jails to serve out their sentences. But places like the Marion County Jail were too crowded and some inmates were sent as far away as Elkhart County to do their time.

Monday, the Senate passed a bill to reduce the number of state offenders crowding county jails.

The bill will also send offenders who violate probation back to the state prison system to serve the remainder of their sentences.

Comments

comments