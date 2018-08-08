Hoosier Lawmakers Consider Farming Hemp

Hemp could be the newest crop grown in the Hoosier state. Right now, only researchers at institutions are allowed to grow the plant. Though, Indiana lawmakers are considering allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp.

Supporters say having an alternative crop for farmers is vital at a time when the farming industry is difficult.

A committee toured Purdue University’s hemp program to learn about how the plant’s fibers, stalks and seed oil can be used in a variety of products.

Lawmakers may look into creating a regulation system similar to what’s in place in Kentucky.

