Hoosier Lawmakers Approve Five Bills During Special Session

Lawmakers Approve Five Bills During Special Session May 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana lawmakers were back at work Monday for a one-day special session. The session was scheduled after lawmakers failed to get several bills passed during the regular session, earlier this year.

The session wrapped up just before 3 p.m. Lawmakers are sending five bills to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

One bill covers the school takeover measure allowing ball state to take over Muncie schools. Another piece of legislation changes the state tax code and gives the asphalt industry tax breaks.

Another bill frees up about $5 million for school safety improvements at schools around the state.

Holcomb signed all five bills into law this afternoon.

