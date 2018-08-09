Home Indiana Hoosier Land Pizza, Wings, and Pub opens in former Tin Fish spot in Newburgh August 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

The building that once housed the Tin Fish restaurant in Newburgh is now home to a brand new pizza joint.

Former Pizza Chef owner, Cary Beckner, opened Hoosier Land Pizza, Wings, and Pub this week in Jennings Station in downtown Newburgh. It offers everything from pizza to salad and wings.

As for Tin Fish, construction is underway on a new building along State Street, just north of downtown Newburgh. The owner of Tin Fish hopes to be back open in the new location by this fall.

