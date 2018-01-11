Home Indiana Hoosier Hospitals Scramble to Find Alternatives Amid IV Shortage January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Bad news for health officials and hospitals amid a spike in flu cases across central Indiana. Hoosier hospitals are facing a dangerous shortage of IV fluid bags.

Officials say the shortage comes after Hurricane Maria wiped out power at major medical supply distributors in Puerto Rico. Those suppliers sell saline bags to hospitals like Franciscan Health in central Indiana.

After the storm hit, Franciscan Health says its order was cut by 75 percent. Now, nurses, doctors, and pharmacists are scrambling to find alternatives.

Officials expect this shortage to last for two to three more months.

Right now the FDA says it’s working on new IV systems and products to help meet the high demand.



