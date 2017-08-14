Hoosier Homestead Honors Four Tri-State Families

Four Tri-State farming families have been honored as Hoosier Homestead Award Winners. The Elwood Williams Farm in Poseyville, the Pearl Yeida Hughes Farm in Mount Vernon, the Schauss Farm in Evansville and the Scherer Farm in Mount Vernon were awarded at the Indiana State Fair.

The Honor Recognizes Farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.

Two of these awards ceremonies are held each year, in spring and summer, to commemorate the achievements of farmers across the state.

