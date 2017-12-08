Home Indiana Hoosier Family Selling Puppies Targeted by Scammers December 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An adorable gift for Christmas nearly turns into a costly mistake for one Hoosier family. They’re selling puppies, but they scammers tried to take advantage.

Max Graham decided to breed his Yorkshire Terrier for the first time. She happened to give birth just in time for Christmas prompting Graham to post an ad for the puppies on Craigslist.

One buyer said he would have his veterinarian help him buy the puppy and he’d send Graham a check. Graham says the man told him once the check cleared, he should send the rest of the money to the vet within 24 hours.

That’s when Graham got suspicious.

Graham says, “Unfortunately, I was told by one bank it would be fine, but I double checked with them because I did not think that they were right and it was a good thing that I did.”

Weeks later, the fake check dropped out of Graham’s account. Soon he heard from another scammer with almost the same story.

He didn’t fall for it again.



