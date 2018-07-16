Home Indiana Hoosier Desk Building Demolition, Making Way For Cultural Center July 16th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

“We weren’t kidding around. This is happening, and in two years from now, less than two years, you’re going to see a beautiful, new 60,000 square foot facility here,” says Christine Golden, Jasper Public Library director.

The Hoosier Desk Building has been a part of the Jasper community for almost 100 years. Monday it was torn down to make room for the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

“This project is very unusual across the United States of a joint intentional bringing together of arts and library,” says Mayor Terry Seitz. This 13 million dollar project is going to put the Jasper Public Library and the Community Arts Commission in the same building. “Now we are taking that arts department and bringing everything here, other than our performing arts center, which will stay and we’re bringing arts programming arts, education, joining together with our library and what I call really, and opportunity center.”

Some materials from the Hoosier Desk Building will be repurposed, including flooring and decorations.

Many people in the community say they are excited to see the work getting underway, especially since this project has been discussed for quite some time.

“2001 I started working here, and this has been a topic of conversation almost since that time. You know, what are we going to do about a library? And it’s so great finally be able to answer that question,” says Golden. With the new development Jasper has seen, it raises the question, “what’s next for the city?”

“I know the city is really starting to look at their long-term goals again and look at how successful this last long-term plan was. I can’t image what they are going to come up with, the next one,” says Golden.

