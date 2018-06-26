Home Indiana Hoosier Company Potential Candidate For Trump’s Space Force June 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A space company based in southern Indiana may play a big role in the proposed “space force.” Last week, President Trump asked to create the space force as the 6th branch of the military.

Following that announcement vice president and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence discussed the idea with Greenville, Indiana based Techshot.

The company was founded in 1989 and develops research equipment and tools for spaceflight and many of its projects have traveled to the international space station.

CEO John Vellinger highlighted one of the company’s biggest projects a 3D bioprinter. It’s expected to launch to the space station next year.

The company hopes the machine could one day produce food and pharmaceuticals to help crews in deep space exploration.

