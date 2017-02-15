Home Indiana Hoosier Bridges Rank Poor Compared to Other States February 15th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

A new study claims over 50,000 American bridges are structurally deficient and Indiana ranks high on the list.

Structurally deficient means at least one part of a bridge is considered in poor or worse condition. However, Indiana bridges are not in danger of falling down.

Indiana ranks 13th on the American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s list of states with the worst bridges. According to the Association, it may take over 20 years to repair every bridge.

INDOT spent roughly $215 million last year to fix infrastructure. Will Wingfield of the Office of Communications believes a budget of $400 million would allow for the repair of almost every bridge in Indiana. Lawmakers are working on a plan to fund these repairs.

