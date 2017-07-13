Home Indiana Hoosier Among 16 Killed in Military Plane Crash July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Navy Corpsman on board the plane that exploded in Mississippi this week was from central Indiana. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash that killed all 16 on board. The crash happened on Monday, July 10th.

30-year-old Ryan Lohrey, of Middleton, was a husband and a father. His friends and family say, right now, they are feeling empty.

Ryan was a newlywed, who just got married last month. He met his wife through the service. Their wedding is now a memory his uncle will hold onto forever.

Ryan Lohrey’s uncle Eric Lohrey said, “A lot of his military buddies stood up with him, spoke for him. Spoke very highly of him. Probably one of the best weddings I’ve ever been to.”

A special ceremony is being planned in Ryan’s honor.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a statement offering his condolences to Ryan’s family.

Gov. Holcomb said, “Janet and I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Indiana’s own Ryan Lohrey, a Navy corpsman who lost his life in a tragic plane crash this week along with 15 other servicemen. Words cannot express the depth of sorrow I feel for his wife and two young children, especially. I know Hoosiers around the state join me in honoring his service and contributions to our community and our country.”

