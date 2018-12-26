Home Indiana Hoosier Airbnb Hosts Earned $36 Million During 2018 December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

According to Airbnb, hostS in Indiana earned $36 million during 2018. The company says 322,000 reservations were recorded in the state over the past year. Airbnb says about 4,600 Hoosiers are hosts and on average they earn 4,800 a year.

Airbnb says the numbers show residents are embracing the platform as a way to make some extra money.

Earlier this year, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill protecting the right to Homeshare.

In Vanderburgh County, Airbnb hosts collectively earned just under $400,000 in 2018.

Comments

comments