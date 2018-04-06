Home Indiana Evansville Honoring the Tombstone of WWI Hero James Bethel Gresham April 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

One Evansville location is being honored among the likes of Soldier Field in Chicago and the Colloquium in Los Angeles. In honor of the 100 years since World War One ended the gravesite of James Bethel Gresham is being honored as a World War One Centennial Memorial Site.

The Evansville native was the first Hoosier casualty in World War One. He’s buried at Locust Hill Cemetery. With this distinction comes $2,000 which will be used to plant trees in the arboretum around Gresham’s grave.

City of Evansville Cemetary Superintendent Chris Cooke says, “This cemetery dates back to 1855 and it’s going to be here long after Chris Cooke walked the Earth if you know what I mean so what we’re trying to do is keep it and run it and push the ball forward while we have it and make this a special place so that it can be here for future generations for people that love Evansville.”

The area around Gresham’s tombstone was designated a level one arboretum last November.

