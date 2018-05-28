Home Indiana Honoring Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day May 28th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

For those still serving in our military, Memorial Day is a chance to advocate for their needs once they come home.

“It is not a day of happiness, I mean it is but it is not.”

Paul glover post commander of Art Fellwock VFW Post 1114, here as in many places around the country, veterans paused to honor fallen heroes.

“You are celebrating the life of those that made that ultimate sacrifice for us but yet you are also mourning,” says Glover.

This memorial day serves as a constant reminder, their names emblazoned in stone and in the hearts of those who pass by.

In a way they become life-long friends.

“When I got to his name and had to read it, you know it hits you.”

Glover says some may forget the real meaning of memorial day.

It reminds of us our rights as Americans to free speech, to bare arms, and to protest that which we believe to be unjust.

“I mean those are the things that the soldiers including myself were out there fighting for to keep our freedom free.”

While glover sees memorial day as a somber day to thank the fallen – it’s also a day glover says should end with remembrance and support.

“If you talk to a veteran and you know he had P-T-S-D and they look like they are struggling. If they need help they can come to a VFW you know they can come here and talk to one of us this is a place of camaraderie. We have all been through you know everything this is a place where you can come and be with people who can understand the things they went through.”

